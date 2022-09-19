Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Malindi MacLean: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

By
8 mins to read
Malindi MacLean, CEO of Outward Bound. Photo / Supplied

Malindi MacLean, CEO of Outward Bound. Photo / Supplied

MYSTORY

Outward Bound has been empowering New Zealanders since 1962. Celebrating six decades of building resilience, CEO Malindi MacLean talks about her pride in leading the well-loved outdoor education institution towards another 60 years of helping

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.