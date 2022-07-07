Malachi Subecz (inset) was just five years old when he succumbed to his injuries sustained at the hands of caregiver Michaela Barriball. Photos / Supplied / Andrew Warner

By RNZ

The Ministry of Education has ordered a Tauranga childcare centre to explain multiple failures following the murder of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz.

The boy died in November last year after months of mistreatment by his caregiver Michaela Barriball left him malnourished and with injuries that included bruises and burns.

The ministry said it reviewed Abbey's Place Childcare Centre as soon as it became aware of its role in the case and placed the centre on a provisional licence in May.

It ordered the centre to explain why its manager contacted Barriball directly about Malachi's injuries, even though the service's policy repeatedly stated they must not alert caregivers if they suspected abuse.

It also ordered the centre to explain why staff and the centre manager did not comply with its child protection policy and procedure; why the centre manager was responsible for resolving the matter while on bereavement leave; and to describe how it had amended its procedure so that a similar failure would not occur again in the future.

The provisional licence also required the centre to provide evidence that it kept a record of all injuries, illnesses and incidents that occurred at the service.

"Records include the child's name, the date, time, and description of the injury, illness or incident, actions taken and by whom, and evidence that parents have been informed," it said.

The centre must also "provide evidence of a procedure outlining the service's response to injury, illness and incidents, including the review and implementation of practices as required".

The licence required the centre to provide evidence that it had formally reviewed the incident, identified failures and improvements and provided training and support for staff.

The centre must meet the requirements by July 22.

Barriball was sentenced to life in prison last week with a non-parole period of 17 years after pleading guilty to murder and charges of ill treatment of a child and injuring with intent to injure.

She beat, starved, and burned Malachi and threw him against walls.

In sentencing her, Justice Paul Davison said the abuse was at the highest end of any scale and was nothing less than torture.

If you have concerns about the immediate safety of a child, call 111. Alternatively, call the police non-emergency reporting line on 105. Or, contact Oranga Tamariki, Ministry for Children on 0508 326 459 for advice or click here to visit the agency's website for more information.