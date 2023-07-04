Voyager 2023 media awards

Making the grade: Teens need sexual consent education in schools, say campaigners

Amy Wiggins
By
14 mins to read
Genna Hawkins-Boulton, co-founder of Let's Talk Consent, about why it's important that schools teach sexual consent. Photo / Dean Purcell.

New Zealand schools focus on enabling students to gain qualifications but are young people leaving school with the skills they need to succeed in life? As part of our Making the Grade series,

