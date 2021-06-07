Major trans-national police operation under way across North Island

Police outside a property in Pt England, Auckland, last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police outside a property in Pt England, Auckland, last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A large-scale operation involving the National Organised Crime group is unfolding across the North Island.

A spokeswoman said police are executing "a number of search warrants" in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Central and Wellington Districts.

They are in relation to a National Organised Crime Group operation but the spokeswoman would not be drawn on the timing of the searches or whether they are ongoing.

One of the warrants was believed to have been executed in Pt England last night, when a resident saw armed police on the street.

Later, a house was cordoned off and numerous police, some of whom were armed, could be seen outside.

A witness said a motorcyclist drove past the house at high speed, seemingly without noticing the police. The man then returned and parked his bike before going into the nearby dairy.

When he left he was spoken to by police and taken into custody.

Police have called a press conference in central Auckland this morning to discuss the "major trans-national organised crime operation".

"New Zealand Police National Organised Crime Group Director Detective

Superintendent Greg Williams will be available to speak to media regarding

New Zealand's involvement in a large-scale trans-national operation

targeting organised crime groups," a police advisory says.

MORE TO COME