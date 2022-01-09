Major scrub fire breaks out in Wānaka, moving uphill fast

Four helicopters are responding to a large scrub fire near Wanaka. Video / Janine Weatherly

Seven helicopters are responding to a large scrub fire near Wanaka.

People are being urged to stay away from the area, between Glendhu Bay and the access road to Treble Cone, as firefighters battle the blaze in windy conditions.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said at 2pm, the fire was estimated to be 1km long and 100m wide.

"We were first called to the fire just off Wanaka Mt Aspiring Rd between the Treble Cone Skifield Rd at about 1.30 pm this afternoon," a statement from Fire and Emergency said.

The fire started early Sunday afternoon. Photo / Janine Weatherly

Power lines are reportedly on fire as the flames continue to spread.

Crews from Wanaka, Arrowtown, Luggate and Dunstan are responding to the fire and being supported by seven helicopters.

The fire is said to be moving rapidly due to windy conditions. Photo / Jessica Schmelz

Local Jessica Schmelz was at Glendhu Bay Campground when she spotted the flames.

"Apparently it started on the lake side of the road, but has jumped the road and is well involved now," she told the Herald.

Multiple crews are fighting the large fire. Photo / Janine Weatherly

The flames spotted from Glendhu Bay Campground. Photos / Jessica Schmelz

People are being asked to avoid the area, and not to fly drones in the area due to the presence of helicopters.

"There have been reports of drones operating near the fire, this is exceptionally dangerous with helicopters in the air and they need to be grounded immediately," Fire and Emergency said.

