Emergency services are at the scene where two people have been seriously injured. Photo / File

Two people are seriously injured after a serious crash in Whakatāne.

Emergency services are at the scene, located on Taneatua Rd, after being called at about 6.45pm.

Police say two people have serious injuries and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Due to the crash, traffic is being diverted down Rewatu Rd and motorists are asked to avoid the area.