A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has struck Canterbury tonight, with more than 4600 people reporting the sharp jolt.
The 9.21pm quake was centred near the small township of Methven, about 100km west of Christchurch City, at a depth of 5km.
GeoNet said it may have been felt in Akaroa, Amberley, Arthur’s Pass, Ashburton, Christchurch, Culverden, Fairlie, Geraldine, Greymouth, Hokitika, Methven, Mount Cook, Oxford, Timaru, Twizel, Waimate, and surrounding localities.
“That was a rumbly one! Chandeliers swinging here.... about 10km inland from us here in Mount Somers,” one texter told Newstalk ZB.
“Good lot of rolling and a couple of good shudders here in Ross, on the west coast,” another added.
Others said they could feel the shake in Christchurch, Ashburton, Hokitika, Winchester and Timaru.
GeoNet described the shaking as “light”.