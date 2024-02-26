Why some experts believe new gang laws could backfire, Wellington tackles a railway renewals backlog and Paula Bennett considers Auckland mayoralty in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has struck Canterbury tonight, with more than 4600 people reporting the sharp jolt.

The 9.21pm quake was centred near the small township of Methven, about 100km west of Christchurch City, at a depth of 5km.

GeoNet said it may have been felt in Akaroa, Amberley, Arthur’s Pass, Ashburton, Christchurch, Culverden, Fairlie, Geraldine, Greymouth, Hokitika, Methven, Mount Cook, Oxford, Timaru, Twizel, Waimate, and surrounding localities.

“That was a rumbly one! Chandeliers swinging here.... about 10km inland from us here in Mount Somers,” one texter told Newstalk ZB.

“Good lot of rolling and a couple of good shudders here in Ross, on the west coast,” another added.

Others said they could feel the shake in Christchurch, Ashburton, Hokitika, Winchester and Timaru.

GeoNet described the shaking as “light”.

A shake for those in the central South Island this evening with a M5.1 earthquake, 5km deep, 30 km west of Methven.

Earthquakes can occur anywhere in New Zealand at any time. In the event of a large earthquake: Drop, Cover and Hold. https://t.co/sBMNcOREIR pic.twitter.com/xiUcp7AzCC — GeoNet (@geonet) February 26, 2024

Wow, quite a shake just now in #Christchurch! #eqnz — Daniel Ayers (@daniel_ayers@ioc.exchange) 🇳🇿 (@4n6expert) February 26, 2024

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake west of Christchurch has been reported as being felt by nearly 5000 people. Photo / GeoNet



