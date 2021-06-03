Magnitude 4.8 earthquake shakes North Island

The earthquake was felt by thousands of New Zealanders, according to GeoNet.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake has struck near Tūrangi, central North Island.

GeoNet reported the quake caused "moderate" shaking at 12.23pm.

It hit about 15km north-east of Tūrangi at a depth of 5km.

By 12.39pm, more than 1600 people had reported feeling it on the GeoNet website.

The majority of those felt reports recorded the quake as feeling "weak" or "light".

A total of 37 people reported it to be a strong quake, two said it felt severe while four reported it as an extreme shake.

Some people have taken to social media to say what it felt like.

One woman wrote: "Woah, that was another decent shake!"

"Wobble, wobble, wobble," another simply said.

The quake comes after a swarm of earthquakes struck in the centre of the North Island overnight.

About five quakes rattled Taupō.

GeoNet recorded them ranging from a magnitude of between 2 and 2.9 in strength.

Woah that was another decent shake! #eqnz — 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕖 🥂 (@MicheCaldwell) June 3, 2021

Shaking Turangi #eqnz Taupo swarms — courtney lambert (@cjlambert) June 3, 2021

