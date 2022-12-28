Voyager 2022 media awards
Magintude 3.9 earthquake hits Te Aroha, felt across Bay of Plenty

Nathan Morton
By
Quick Read
A moderate earthquake has been felt across the Bay of Plenty this morning. Photo / File

A moderate earthquake has been felt across New Zealand’s Bay of Plenty this morning.

The quake measured 3.9 on the Richter scale, according to GeoNet - with shaking at a moderate level.

The epicentre was 5km south of Te Aroha.

Residents in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato took to social media to report being woken up by the shaking.

“Woke me up with a jolt,” one resident in the Western Bay of Plenty posted.

Another said it woke them up in Hamilton.

“Just felt an [earthquake] here in Waihi Beach. Never felt one here before!!” posted another resident.

