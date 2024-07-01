Roy Jury said his family were “bewildered” and “deeply saddened” by his son’s death.

He said his son had been arrested on April 2 and had told his family he was “struggling” in prison.

“It should have been a red flag when Andy stopped communicating with family and friends.

“I and Andy’s extended family and friends are deeply saddened and bewildered by this distressing event.”

Court records show Jury was charged with unlawfully entering a building, assaults with intent to injure, wilful damage, possession of an offensive weapon and threatening behaviour.

Mt Eden prison general manager Dion Paki said a man passed away on the morning of Thursday, June 27, despite the efforts of medical and emergency staff to save him.

A collective statement shared by Jury’s fellow contestants on MAFS on Instagram, including Brett and Angel Rennall and Benjamin Blackwell, said; “It’s with the heaviest hearts we’ve come together to acknowledge the passing of Andrew Jury.

“We had the absolute pleasure of filming and participating in a show which leaves us intricately linked for a lifetime.

“Despite his struggles, Andrew was always friendly and the life of the party during our shared experience and he really valued his time on the show.

“At this time our entire cast wish to send our deepest condolences and love to his family - Ben, Angel, Brett, Vicky, Haydn, Lacey, Claire, Dom, Aaron, Luke, Belinda.”

The builder, then aged, 26 and based in Auckland, appeared in the first MAFS series in 2017, describing himself as outgoing, charming and spontaneous.

Andrew Jury and Vicky Gleeson-Stokes were matched together on the first season of Married at First Sight NZ.

He was matched with Vicky Gleeson-Stokes and the pair married, however the pair struggled to see eye to eye and didn’t make it beyond the finale.

A year later, Jury spoke out questioning the ethics of the show, which claimed to genuinely match people for love.

He said he and Vicky were complete opposites and did not fit with what they had asked for and made accusations about the conditions contestants are put under while filming.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to Mt Eden Corrections Facility about 7.10am on Thursday, where a person had died.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner,” police said.

Paki said all deaths in prison are subject to an internal incident review and an investigation by the independent Corrections inspectorate.

A spokesman for Warner Bros. Discovery expressed deepest condolences to the family and friends of Andrew Jury.

”WBD takes duty of care extremely seriously and has protocols in place regarding the wellbeing of cast and crew. All MAFS NZ contributors have access to mental health professionals throughout the process, including pre-screening, during production and after broadcast.”

