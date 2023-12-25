Black plumes of smoke were spotted over the suburb of Lynfield as firefighters and five fire trucks battled the fire. Video / John Morrison

About 20 firefighters and five fire trucks battled a blaze at an Auckland home this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson told the Herald the agency received multiple calls about a fire at a Lynfield address just after 12pm today.

Black plumes of smoke were spotted over the suburb during the blaze, which the spokesperson said has now been contained.

He said crew members were now in the process of retrieving anything salvageable from the home.

The spokesperson said the report did not mention if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The blaze comes as firefighting crews who managed to contain a large forestry fire on Matakana Island in the Bay of Plenty are spending their Christmas back on-site to ensure it doesn’t flare up again.

The fire began on Saturday night and burned through about 37ha of scrub and pine slash on the island.

Residents described the blaze as a “beast”, being like a “taniwha” and “really scary”.

In a statement released last night, Fenz district commander Jeff Maunder said helicopters and monsoon buckets, heavy machinery and fire crews would return to the island this morning “to work on extinguishing the fire”.

More to come.