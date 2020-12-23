Luxury cruise company to start operations again

The Le Lapérouse. Photo / ©PONANT / Mick Fogg, Philippe Plisson, O.Blaud

A luxury cruise company has been given the green light to begin operating again in New Zealand.

PONANT has been engaging with the Ministry of Health for months and has received conditional approval for their small luxury expedition vessel, Le Laperouse, to recommence operations exclusively in New Zealand waters, for New Zealanders from February 2021.

PONANT and sister company Paul Gauguin Cruises, collectively have operated more than 60 expeditions and cruises over the past six months.

Chairman Asia Pacific for PONANT Sarina Bratton AM, said: "Our excitement is two-fold. Firstly, to have the opportunity and privilege to offer 'Bubble Expeditions' for Kiwis, enabling exploration of some of the most remote and inaccessible parts of that country, so rich in natural beauty and extraordinary wildlife. And secondly, to support our partners and deliver economic benefit to New Zealand."

Bratton said many kiwi businesses will benefit from them restarting their cruises.

"Whilst presently in Australia we cannot travel internationally, I am so pleased that PONANT is once again able to offer Kiwis local expeditions to visit remote and often difficult to get to parts of New Zealand. PONANT's relaxed, refined and French-inspired style complements this extraordinary experience."