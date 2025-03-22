Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Luxon’s trade trip to India a success but ultimately judged by pen to paper – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the media about what he and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon discussed. Video / RNZ
Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

  • New Zealand and India will resume formal FTA negotiations from next week.
  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon signed several agreements while in the subcontinent, including one to strengthen defence ties with India.
  • Two-way trade between the countries is currently worth $3.1 billion.

It helped this week that Christopher Luxon is a cricket fanatic.

The Prime Minister can speak the language in a country mad about the sport as his Government is desperate to form a long-standing partnership with it.

In 2023, when Luxon ascended to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand