After a week in India, Luxon now believes his Government has started that better relationship with Narendra Modi’s administration.

“A lot of people said, ‘Oh, it’s never going to happen’, or ‘You’ll never get a visit to India’, or ‘You’ll never actually be able to launch negotiations’. We are doing that,” Luxon told reporters.

It was almost like Luxon, having just swatted away a short-pitched delivery to the boundary, turned to the slip cordon and chirped back.

But we must remember this innings is still in its infancy. Luxon is still new to the crease and there are a few tentative pushes into the corridor of uncertainty.

Dairy remains the sticky wicket to negotiate between the two countries.

India has millions of vulnerable small-scale farmers. It wants to protect their future but its demand for milk is also outstripping supply.

US President Donald Trump’s pendulum-like decisions on global trade and tariffs also create unease.

But there is enormous opportunity in India.

It is now the most populous country in the world and on its way to being the third-biggest economy in the next decade – worth north of $30 trillion by the 2050s.

It is also an emerging superpower and defence was a big component of the delegation’s trip to India.

On his final day in India, Luxon visited the Royal NZ Navy frigate Te Kaha, which was docked in Mumbai as a symbol of the two countries agreeing their defence forces should work more closely together.

It’s not the first time India and New Zealand have tried to strike a deal.

Former PM Sir John Key visited India in 2011 and 2016, however, the subsequent 10 sessions of talks all failed.

India’s Trade Minister this week suggested a deal could be done in 60 days, while Luxon told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB he and Modi expected to formalise a deal by the end of the year.

Encouraging talk but also perhaps unrealistic.

If he is successful, Luxon’s commitment to secure a Free Trade Agreement with India by 2026 would drastically increase the run rate for what the chief executive of Indian vehicle manufacturing giant Mahindra described as a “meagre” level of trade.

Currently sitting at $3.1 billion, the value could increase tenfold.

The heads of Air New Zealand and Air India also announced their intentions to explore direct flights between the countries by 2028.

As India’s middle class grows, Luxon has promoted tourism as one of New Zealand’s sectors that could benefit greatly.

About 82,000 Indians travelled to New Zealand last year but it had been estimated this number could rise to 500,000.

Luxon’s tour to the sub-continent should be considered a success: he and his delegation put bat to ball, but ultimately it will be measured by whether he puts pen to paper.

Sign up to the Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.