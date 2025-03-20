A central theme of Luxon’s week in India had been defence. Speaking at a renowned defence and security conference in New Delhi, Luxon restated his commitment to increase Government defence spending as he argued prosperity could not be achieved without greater investment.

The NZDF Te Kaha frigate at port in Mumbai, India during Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's official visit. Photo / RNZ

Association national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons labelled Luxon a hypocrite in light of the workforce cuts.

“The current unstable international climate means the government must invest in all areas of defence, but we are seeing the opposite with these dangerous and damaging proposed cuts.”

Her comments reference the growing geopolitical competition around the globe but particularly so in the South Pacific, where China was forging deeper connections with smaller Pacific nations such as New Zealand realm country the Cook Islands.

Labour defence spokesman Peeni Henare said there was “no doubt” the cuts would hinder the Defence Force.

“You can’t cut this many jobs and expect the front line not to have to pick up the slack and do even more.

“National’s been talking up our defence spending like they’re putting more money and resource in, but as we’ve seen time and time again with Christopher Luxon’s Government, that rhetoric doesn’t match reality.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaks with a crew member of the NZDF's Te Kaha frigate docked in Mumbai, India. Photo / RNZ

Luxon, on his final day in India, visited the Defence Force frigate Te Kaha, which was docked at port in Mumbai in recognition of the two countries agreeing its defence forces should work more closely together.

Speaking to media from the frigate’s bridge, Luxon endorsed the Defence Force’s mandate to make workforce changes.

“Ultimately, they’re decisions for the Defence Force to make sure that they’re actually fit for purpose.”

He also defended his Government’s record on defence spending, pointing to greater investment in last year’s Budget.

In the “next few weeks” according to Luxon, the Government would release its Defence Capability Plan outlining national defence spending over the next 15 years. It came alongside a push from the United States for like-minded countries to increase defence spending.

Luxon was joined on Te Kaha by some members of his delegation for a celebratory function on the frigate, complete with trays of oysters and an array of drinks.

His travelling party would be leaving India early Friday morning [NZ time], expected to land in Auckland about midnight.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Luxon believed his time in India had been successful.

“In every interaction that we’ve had, there’s real appetite from the Indian side and the New Zealand side to make sure that we have more ambition, more aspiration for the relationship.”

He said he was committed to maintaining the relationship, pointing to impending visits from India’s trade and defence ministers.

Cricket, cricket, cricket

It was another cricket engagement on Thursday morning in India with a tour of Mumbai’s renowned Wankhede Stadium.

Luxon and Sports Minister Mark Mitchell were the first to don the pads and walk out to the middle, surrounded by eager members of the delegation, media and staff as they strode across the pristine carpet-like outfield.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon admires his shot while batting at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. Photo / Interest.co.nz. 20.3.25

It would have been quite surreal for Luxon, particularly given he was facing bowling from Black Cap Ajaz Patel, who is Mumbai-born and secured the bowlers’ holy grail of 10 wickets in a single innings in a test against India at that same stadium.

Fortunately, the nature of the pitch and outfield lent itself to the pair getting value for shots. Luxon had clearly got his eye in during the street cricket game held earlier in the week, blasting the ball through the covers and racing along the grass to the boundary.

Mitchell, more comfortable with an oval ball than a bat, held himself well by keeping his wicket and also picking up a boundary. He then passed the bat on, wisely bowing out before things went south.

Sports Minister Mark Mitchell gives his batting partner some encouragement at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. Photo / Interest.co.nz

A few more high-profile New Zealand cricketers popped in for a quick visit. Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner and Bevon Jacobs, who all play for the local Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, joined for a brief chat with Luxon and the delegation.

It preceded a cricket-themed networking function where Patel and ex-Black Caps Ross Taylor and Geoff Allot discussed their various memories playing the game and how central it was to the relationship between New Zealand and India.

Amid the continued banter about recent contests between the countries’ two teams, the immense interest in cricket was put into context by discussions about the 61 million people who watched this month’s win for India over the Black Caps in the Champions Trophy final just through online streaming, on top of those watching on television.

Black Cap Trent Boult chats with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in India. Photo / RNZ. 20/3/25

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.