Luxon, Collins and Bishop: National reacts to 1News/Colmar Brunton poll

National Party leader Judith Collins attacking Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over Covid-19 vaccines during Question Time in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The National party remains optimistic despite leader Judith Collins dropping to the single digits in last night's 1News/Colmar Brunton preferred Prime Minister poll.

Collins is sitting at 8 per cent - down 4 percentage points, and significantly lower than Jacinda Ardern who is at 43 per cent, down 15 percentage points from the last poll in December.

Speaking to media, Collins said just about every opposition party in the world was struggling to get their numbers moving, and she actually thought they were doing well.

"As the Prime Minister said time and time again, last election was about Covid, very much about Covid. And it's just really hard."

Collins said they were getting a tremendous amount of support from the public, and the party is already starting to move in the right direction.

The poll had National sitting at 27 per cent, which is up 2 percentage points from the last poll. Labour was down 4 percentage points to 49 per cent.

The country is a long way out from the next election, Collins said, and there is also the global pandemic to get through first.

Labour Minister Andrew Little said the numbers go up and down, and they are addressing pretty serious issues in New Zealand, like housing, right now.

National MP Chris Luxon, who got 2 per cent in the preferred Prime Minister poll, said he didn't why know why he made the list and it's not his priority as he's got "a lot to learn".

"We actually need to get things done in this country, and that's not happening so that's what I'm focused on."

Former leader Simon Bridges also reappeared on the preferred Prime Minister list - sitting at 1 per cent.

National MP Chris Bishop said they had made a really great start to the year by gaining a few points in the polls, and noted there had been a sharp decrease for Ardern.

When asked about the drop in Collins' numbers, he said they always want the numbers to be higher but it does take time.

"I think Judith is doing a great job, as I say, you know, moving through the campaign review for National we've made a good start to year in the house putting the Government under real pressure."

Former National leader Todd Muller said the numbers are about where you would expect them to be and there hasn't been a huge amount of change in the last few months.

He said Collins has huge support and these polls swing and go up and down.