Lucky numbers are in for tonight's $12 million Lotto draw

No one has won tonight's First Division $12 million Powerball jackpot but three people stand to win $333,333.
The winning numbers drawn at 8pm tonight were: 3, 5, 8, 11, 32, 36.
The bonus ball was 37 and the Powerball was 3.
The biggest winners in tonight's Lotto Draw each have a share of Division One. Three tickets are each now worth $333,333.
They were bought from Relay Christchurch Airport in Christchurch and on MyLotto by players from Auckland and Ashburton.
Strike Four and Powerball both jackpot to Wednesday night - Powerball will be worth $15,000,000, and Strike 4 will be $400,000
Twelve Division 2 Lotto winners are set to win $24,631.
And 37 Division 3 Powerball winners are set to win $1,698.
The numbers for tonight's $12 million Lotto jackpot are in after a lucky player from Tauranga became the country's newest Lotto millionaire after Wednesday's draw.
Wednesday's First Division winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.
Because the Powerball was not struck on Wednesday, the jackpot rolled over to $12m this evening.
A lucky Strike player was also celebrating on Wednesday after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Gate Pa in Tauranga.
Other Powerball wins in 2021
• January 2: $2.8 million - The Market Store, Twizel
• January 2: $2.8 million - Fresh Choice, Te Anau
• January 6: $4.5 million - Te Aroha Supermarket, Te Aroha
• January 20: $8.5 million - Western Heights Foodmarket, Rotorua
• February 27: $22.5 million - MyLotto, Christchurch
• March 13: $8.25 million - Paper Plus, Matamata
• March 20: $5.2 million - Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch
• March 24: $4.25 million - MyLotto, Northland
• April 17: $14.25 million - MyLotto, Auckland
• May 8: $12.3 million - Hylite Dairy, Auckland
• June 5: $16.5 million - Hamilton