Lucky numbers are in for tonight's $12 million Lotto draw

Tonight's Lotto jackpot has hit $12 million. Photo / File

No one has won tonight's First Division $12 million Powerball jackpot but three people stand to win $333,333.

The winning numbers drawn at 8pm tonight were: 3, 5, 8, 11, 32, 36.



The bonus ball was 37 and the Powerball was 3.

The biggest winners in tonight's Lotto Draw each have a share of Division One. Three tickets are each now worth $333,333.

They were bought from Relay Christchurch Airport in Christchurch and on MyLotto by players from Auckland and Ashburton.

Strike Four and Powerball both jackpot to Wednesday night - Powerball will be worth $15,000,000, and Strike 4 will be $400,000

Twelve Division 2 Lotto winners are set to win $24,631.

And 37 Division 3 Powerball winners are set to win $1,698.

Wednesday's First Division winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.

Because the Powerball was not struck on Wednesday, the jackpot rolled over to $12m this evening.

A lucky Strike player was also celebrating on Wednesday after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Gate Pa in Tauranga.

Other Powerball wins in 2021

• January 2: $2.8 million - The Market Store, Twizel

• January 2: $2.8 million - Fresh Choice, Te Anau

• January 6: $4.5 million - Te Aroha Supermarket, Te Aroha

• January 20: $8.5 million - Western Heights Foodmarket, Rotorua

• February 27: $22.5 million - MyLotto, Christchurch

• March 13: $8.25 million - Paper Plus, Matamata

• March 20: $5.2 million - Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch

• March 24: $4.25 million - MyLotto, Northland

• April 17: $14.25 million - MyLotto, Auckland

• May 8: $12.3 million - Hylite Dairy, Auckland

• June 5: $16.5 million - Hamilton