Lucky escape for family after house fire in Wanaka

A house in Wānaka has been destroyed by fire early this morning. Image / Google

A house in Wānaka has been destroyed by fire early this morning. Image / Google

A family in Wanaka has had a lucky escape after their home caught fire in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews and emergency services were called to a property on Wilkin Rd just before 2.30am to find the property well ablaze.

Everyone managed to get out and there were no injuries reported, authorities say.

Four fire crews worked to bring the blaze under control and one crew remains at the scene still.

The incident came just over an hour after firefighters were called to another house fire in Greymouth.

The house - on Main South Rd - was unoccupied at the time. Fire crews were called there about 1.15am.

A fire investigator is now due to look into the circumstances of both house fires this morning.