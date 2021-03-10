'Lovely guy': Killed Auckland cyclist Warrick Jones remembered by club president

North Harbour Triathlon Club member Warrick Jones, 50, was killed while cycling in Belmont on Tuesday, seen here competing in a swim/run event in January. Photo / Supplied

Killed Auckland cyclist Warrick Jones is being remembered as a family man who had great love for those around him.

Jones, 50, was killed while cycling in Belmont when he collided with a truck at the intersection of Lake Rd and Montgomery Ave on Tuesday.

A prominent member of the North Harbour Triathlon Club, Jones has been remembered by club president Alex Waite as someone who worked hard at his life as a triathlete, but always put his wife and three children first.

"He's been at the club for the last few years and is just a lovely guy; always has a really positive attitude and a hard worker," Waite said.

"He's fantastic. I can't speak any higher of him.

"But his family came first. Put it this way - a lot of us like to train a lot. But he would regularly reschedule his training to spend time with his family."

Warrick Jones seen here running along Takapuna Beach. Photo / Supplied

Waite said Jones had been a member of the club for about four years and worked as a cabin crew member for Air New Zealand.

But when Covid-19 started to affect international borders, it became a chance for the 50-year-old to focus on training.

"He didn't do any flying. And he said to me: 'If I can't fly at the moment ... I've got more time to train and time to spend with my family'."

Jones had completed a number of Ironman triathlon competitions, finishing last year's Ironman New Zealand in 10 hours and 50 minutes.

"He's an exceptional runner - we always found it difficult to keep up with him. But he was a terrible swimmer," Waite joked.

"Although he had made some huge gains with his swimming this winter through tenacity and hard work."

Club members planned to visit the intersection, where the accident happened, to pay their respects to their friend on Saturday morning.

"We love the club and Warrick was a massive part of the club. We send our love and thoughts to his family and will be here to support them."