Housing density fightback reaches Avondale; what Auckland schools really need – Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
18 mins to read

Former National MP Christine Fletcher condemned RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop's housing fix for Auckland last week. Now the Whau Local Board, based in Avondale, has produced its own criticisms.

Simon Wilson
Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

This is a transcript of Simon Wilson’s weekly newsletter Love this City – exploring the ideas and events, the reality and the potential of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

Housing density hots up: The feedback from Whau

How big is a “walkable catchment”? This is the distance people can reasonably be

