Opinion: Wellington idealists are acting like a bully over Auckland’s housing

By Christine Fletcher and Troy Churton
5 mins to read

Auckland's housing faces pressure from Wellington's top-down mandates, say Christine Fletcher and Troy Churton. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Christine Fletcher and Troy Churton
Christine Fletcher is a ward councillor for ​Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa. Troy Churton is a local board member for Ōrākei.

THE FACTS

  • National’s housing targets, driven by Chris Bishop, are criticised for eroding local governance and inflating growth projections.
  • Bishop’s mandates risk oversupply, threatening Auckland’s character and heritage with excessive residential capacity.
  • Auckland’s planning should be managed locally, considering infrastructure constraints and realistic growth needs.

We normally value a centre-right Government.

However, since entering a bipartisan agreement while in opposition, National’s continued erosion of local governance and its setting of housing targets, as driven by Chris Bishop, is as bully-boyish as it comes.

And Auckland’s initial rejection of

