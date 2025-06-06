Housing Minister Chris Bishop has rejected 14 recommendations by Christchurch City Council and deferred decisions on three more. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

The Government has issued its final decision on Christchurch City Council’s bid to carve its own path out of national housing intensification rules.

Housing Minister Chris Bishop rejected 14 of the council’s 17 recommendations and deferred his decision on three more, after the council refused to accept all of the recommendations of an independent panel.

The minister’s decision will mean some parts of the city will be zoned higher-density housing and the council won’t be allowed to refuse consents based on sunlight access.