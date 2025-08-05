Advertisement
Auckland’s City Rail Link to boost train frequency, ease commutes once it opens next year

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The first test train goes through the full length of Auckland's City Rail Link tunnels.

Aucklanders will have a “turn up and go” service with trains running every four to five minutes at peak times through the central city when the $5.5 billion City Rail Link opens sometime next year.

That’s the word from Auckland Transport as it announced three new train lines crossing much

