Part of Church St in Onehunga has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a bus about 11.20am. Image / Google

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Part of Church St in Onehunga has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a bus about 11.20am. Image / Google

A person has been critically injured after being hit by a bus in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga.

Emergency services received reports of an incident involving a bus and a pedestrian shortly before 11.30am.

Police said the victim has been taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Church St was closed between Selwyn Ave and Upper Municipal Place, while emergency services attended.