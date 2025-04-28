MP Shane Jones says New Zealand First will step in to stop management of the Waitākere Ranges morphing into co-governance. NZME photograph by Mark Mitchell
Jones argues the proposal contradicts NZ First’s coalition agreement with National, opposing co-governance of public services.
Act leader David Seymour also opposes the plan, advocating for democratic management of the ranges.
MP Shane Jones says New Zealand First will step in to stop management of the Waitākere Ranges morphing into co-governance.
Jones said NZ First’s coalition agreement with National calls for no more co-governance of public services, saying managing a reserve for the benefit of the public is a public service.
He is opposed to a proposal by Auckland councillors for the council, the Crown and tangata whenua to manage the Waitākere Ranges under a deed of acknowledgement.
Under the proposal, a decision-making committee would comprise 50% representation from tangata whenua, specifically West Auckland iwi Te Kawerau ā Maki, and 50% representation from Auckland Council and the Crown.
“We will not agree with any deed of acknowledgement that represents an ideological mustard seed that will morph into a template for co-governance,” he said.
Act leader David Seymour is also opposed to plans for a co-governed committee, saying the Waitākeres belonged to all Aucklanders and should be managed democratically.
“Auckland Council’s plan would see unelected decision-makers closing tracks and dictating land use in the surrounding rural areas,” he said.
Seymour said the Waitākere Ranges Heritage Area Act is a local act, which means any change to the legislation, such as a prohibition on co-governance arrangements, has to come from the elected council.
Jones said the Department of Conservation would be the Crown’s representative on the committee, and he would be raising the matter with Conservation Minister Tama Potaka. The matter would also be discussed at next week’s NZ First caucus to bring a Private Members Bill.
“Watch this space,” Jones said.
In response to NZ First and Act’s comments, the council’s planning committee chairman, Richard Hills, said the Waitākere Heritage Act was clear about the need to enter a deed of acknowledgement with the listed iwi.
The local boards and council unanimously supported that direction, he said.
“The deed of acknowledgement is not co-governance. I’m not sure why NZ First and ACT would say that. They should know what co-governance actually is, as they just voted to set up a collective of iwi and Crown to co-manage Taranaki Maunga and the national park there only a few months ago.”
Hills said the Waitākere deed did “nothing of the sort”.