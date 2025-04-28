NZ First MP Shane Jones. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The council says the deed of acknowledgement is in line with the Waitākere Ranges Heritage Act 2008, and denies the proposal would amount to co-governance.

Jones said the act’s wording clearly states that tangata whenua should be consulted, “but there it stops”.

“A deed of acknowledgement doesn’t need a committee structure. It can just tick a few boxes, saying, ‘Yes, there are some historical associations, there are some midden heaps, some hangi pits’.

“But the native flora and fauna are a thing of beauty and were originally purchased for the entirety of Auckland.

“We will not agree with any deed of acknowledgement that represents an ideological mustard seed that will morph into a template for co-governance,” he said.

ACT Party leader David Seymour. Photo/ Alex Burton

Act leader David Seymour is also opposed to plans for a co-governed committee, saying the Waitākeres belonged to all Aucklanders and should be managed democratically.

“Auckland Council’s plan would see unelected decision-makers closing tracks and dictating land use in the surrounding rural areas,” he said.

Seymour said the Waitākere Ranges Heritage Area Act is a local act, which means any change to the legislation, such as a prohibition on co-governance arrangements, has to come from the elected council.

Jones said the Department of Conservation would be the Crown’s representative on the committee, and he would be raising the matter with Conservation Minister Tama Potaka. The matter would also be discussed at next week’s NZ First caucus to bring a Private Members Bill.

“Watch this space,” Jones said.

In response to NZ First and Act’s comments, the council’s planning committee chairman, Richard Hills, said the Waitākere Heritage Act was clear about the need to enter a deed of acknowledgement with the listed iwi.

The local boards and council unanimously supported that direction, he said.

“The deed of acknowledgement is not co-governance. I’m not sure why NZ First and ACT would say that. They should know what co-governance actually is, as they just voted to set up a collective of iwi and Crown to co-manage Taranaki Maunga and the national park there only a few months ago.”

Hills said the Waitākere deed did “nothing of the sort”.

“Land ownership and decision-making for the Waitākere Ranges Regional Park stays with council, local boards, and DOC.”

Auckland councillor Richard Hills. Photo / Dean Purcell

On social media, Hills said: “Te Kawerau ā Maki have been wanting this work to proceed for decades, and we are honouring the partnership and process that has been long expected”.

“Their leadership came to me asking if this was the term we would act, and we said yes.”

Consultation on the proposal closes today.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.