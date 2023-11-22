Voyager 2023 media awards
John Walsh: Waitākere Ranges’ continued closure is a tragedy - it’s time to reopen the tracks

By John Walsh
6 mins to read
John Walsh on the Waitakere Ranges: 'Auckland Council needs to inform us if the pathogen is still spreading, or is under control. The tracks need to be made available again.' File photo / Alex Burton

OPINION

In 1975, I was a newly appointed senior park ranger in the Arataki district of what is now the Waitākere Ranges Regional Park. Also new was the Park Information Centre, Nature Trails complex, workshop,

