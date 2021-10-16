Lotto's Super Saturday: Powerball not struck and jackpots to $42 million

Lotto has jackpotted to $42 million after tonight's $35m draw wasn't struck. Photo / NZME

Lotto Powerball has jackpotted to one of its biggest sums after tonight's $35 million draw wasn't struck.

The biggest win of the night was the $1m First Division pool which was shared by four winners, who all won $250,000 each.

Powerball has now jackpotted to $42m for Wednesday.

The numbers were: 2, 7, 19, 28, 32 and 40. The Bonus Ball was 13, and the Power Ball was 1.

"Wednesday's $42 million Powerball jackpot is one of the largest prizes ever on offer in New Zealand – it's one for the Lotto NZ history books," Kirsten Robinson, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at Lotto NZ, said.

"If you want a ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw – get in early.

"With $42 million up for grabs with Powerball on Wednesday, we're expecting high demand both in-store and online. Typically, most customers buy their ticket after work on a Wednesday, which means 5pm to 7.30pm will be our busiest time both in-store and online.

"Don't leave it to the last minute – if you want a ticket, get in ahead of this peak time to make sure you're in with a chance to win."

Lotto New Zealand says the Powerball jackpot has been on a roll since it was last struck on August 21.

The win in August saw a young woman from Auckland become an overnight millionaire, pocketing $11.5 million just as the city entered alert level 4 lockdown.

At the time, the woman told the Herald she didn't realise she had won even after seeing an email from Lotto the morning after the draw, and initially thought her prize was just $11,500.

"It was unbelievable. My sister and I just sat in the car screaming – it was such a cool moment," said the woman who did not wish to be named.

Earlier this month two tickets shared Lotto First Division after a computer-generated draw, but neither of them had the $20 million Powerball number.

Some stores are closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, and live Lotto draws cannot take place while Auckland is in alert level 3 because they do not meet the Health Ministry's Covid-19 safety guidelines.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ's response to Covid-19, visit www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Powerball wins in 2021

January 2: $2.8 million - The Market Store, Twizel

January 2: $2.8 million - Fresh Choice, Te Anau

January 6: $4.5 million - Te Aroha Supermarket, Te Aroha

January 20: $8.5 million - Western Heights Foodmarket, Rotorua

February 27: $22.5 million - MyLotto, Christchurch

March 13: $8.25 million - Paper Plus, Matamata

March 20: $5.2 million - Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch

March 24: $4.25 million - MyLotto, Northland

April 17: $14.25 million - MyLotto, Auckland

May 8: $12.3 million - Hylite Dairy, Auckland

June 5: $16.5 million - MyLotto , Hamilton

June 26: $13 million - New World Merrilands, New Plymouth



July 24: $17.16 million - West City Lotto, Auckland

July 31: $5.3 million - MyLotto, Ashburton

August 21: $11.5 million - MyLotto, Auckland