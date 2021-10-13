Lotto Powerball jackpot: Powerball jackpots to $35 million

What are your chances of actually winning the big one? Video / NZ Herald

Lotto Powerball wasn't struck again tonight, and will jackpot to a whopping $35 million for Saturday's draw.

The numbers were: 5, 19, 21, 28, 30 and 39. The Bonus Ball was 2, and the Power Ball was 10.

The Strike numbers were 30, 39, 21 and 5.

Seven First Division winners will take home $142,857 each.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $45,914.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Western Heights Foodmarket in Rotorua, and on MyLotto to a player from Waikato.

Sixteen winners have also won themselves $29,013 with Lotto Second Division in tonight's Lotto draw.

Powerball's $26 million prize was not struck on Saturday, which increased the jackpot to Wednesday's $30 million.

Saturday's biggest winner was a Strike Four player who had the first four numbers drawn in the correct order, collecting a prize of $500,000.

Saturday's $1 million Division One prize was split four ways - each ticket worth $250,000.

The winning tickets were sold at the Red and Black Dairy in Kaiapoi and at Ōtaika Lotto & Post in Whangārei.

Lotto New Zealand says the Powerball has had a rolling jackpot since it was last struck on August 21.

The win in August saw a young woman from Auckland become an overnight millionaire, pocketing $11.5 million just as the city entered alert level 4 lockdown.

At the time, the woman told the Herald she didn't realise she had won, even after seeing an email from Lotto the morning after the draw, and initially thought her prize was just $11,500.

"It was unbelievable. My sister and I just sat in the car screaming – it was such a cool moment," said the woman who did not wish to be named.

On Saturday October 2 two tickets shared Lotto First Division after a computer-generated draw, but neither of them had the $20 million Powerball number.

Some stores are closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, and live Lotto draws cannot take place while Auckland is in alert level 3 because they do not meet the Health Ministry's Covid-19 safety guidelines.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ's response to Covid-19, visit www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19r s