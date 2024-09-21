Police are investigating several suspicious vehicle fires in central Auckland in recent days and are seeking the public's help. Video / Hayden Woodward

Four cars were set alight in inner Auckland yesterday in the latest of a series of suspicious vehicle fires.

Two of the cars caught on fire on Park Rd in Grafton yesterday about 9.15pm.

One of the cars was badly damaged and the other received minor damage, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said.

Earlier in the day, about 4.55pm, two other cars were set alight on Stanley St, near Auckland Domain.

It followed two other earlier arson events in the vicinity of the Domain parkland in which a car was set alight about 9pm on Wednesday and another at 9.55pm on Thursday.