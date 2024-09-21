Advertisement
Auckland Domain car fires: Up to six vehicles set alight in three days, police call for help

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Police are investigating several suspicious vehicle fires in central Auckland in recent days and are seeking the public's help. Video / Hayden Woodward

Four cars were set alight in inner Auckland yesterday in the latest of a series of suspicious vehicle fires.

Two of the cars caught on fire on Park Rd in Grafton yesterday about 9.15pm.

One of the cars was badly damaged and the other received minor damage, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said.

Earlier in the day, about 4.55pm, two other cars were set alight on Stanley St, near Auckland Domain.

It followed two other earlier arson events in the vicinity of the Domain parkland in which a car was set alight about 9pm on Wednesday and another at 9.55pm on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency teams extinguished a car fire behind Auckland City Hospital overnight that is being treated as suspicious. Photo / Hayden Woodward.
A spate of car fires over recent days is being treated as suspicious. Photo / Hayden Woodward.
The vehicles received varying degrees of damage, Friend said.

“These fires have caused a lot of needless disruption to the lives of the victims, and they’re understandably annoyed at what has happened.

“We’re also concerned that these fires could have put people’s lives at risk."

Police now hope to hear from anyone who was in the Domain around those times and saw suspicious behaviour.

“If you have any information that could help our inquiries, please update us online now or call 105,” police said.

Members of the public reporting information can use the reference number 240920/1728 and also remain anonymous via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are asking anyone with information on the car fires to report it to them. Photo / Hayden Woodward
