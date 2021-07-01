Lotto's newest millionaire claims major Powerball prize

Lotto's latest multi-millionaire has finally come forward after winning $13 million in Powerball over the weekend.
A spokeswoman for Lotto confirmed this morning that the prize had been claimed.
However, no other details about the lucky punter- and the story behind their win - will be revealed until next week, she said.
The winning ticket was sold at the New World Merrilands supermarket in New Plymouth.
It is made up of $12m from Powerball first division and $1m from Lotto first division.
The numbers were: 26, 1, 11, 32, 2, 6, bonus ball 10 and Powerball 3.
New World Merrilands owner Luke Stock said at the time that the atmosphere at his store had been "amazing" as staff turned up for their shifts and people turned up to check their tickets.
"Everyone is super delighted.
"Of course, there is a lot of talk around who the winner could be. But we are just hoping it is a local - someone with a kind heart and a lot of love to give."
The lucky player is the 12th person to snag a Lotto Powerball win.
It comes just three weeks after a Hamilton player took home $16.5 million in Lotto Powerball on June 5.