Lotto win: Hawke's Bay has a new millionaire

Saturday night's winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

One lucky Lotto player from Hawke's Bay has won $1 million with Lotto First Division.

Saturday night's winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from the region.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four was not struck and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

Lotto NZ counters outside the Auckland region are open and will continue to follow the Government's health and safety guidelines.

Live draws are unable to continue while Auckland remains in Level 4 lockdown, so during this time computer generated draws will be held for Lotto, Powerball and Strike under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

Hawke's Bay residents who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.