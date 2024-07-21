Seventeen Lotto players have won $22,317 with Lotto Second Division in last night's draw.

Seventeen Lotto players have won $22,317 with Lotto Second Division in last night's draw.

Two Rotorua Lotto players have won $22,317 in the second division in last night’s draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Paper Plus Rotorua Central and New World Westend.

They are two of 17 Lotto players nationally who won the second division prize money.

Meanwhile, a Lotto player in Taupō won $49,073 with a Powerball second division ticket, sold on My Lotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.