Hoards of Kiwis hoping to nab a tidy $18 million jackpot in tonight's Lotto draw have bought up large in tickets.
The draw snowballed to the lofty figure after the latest Saturday night draw had no winners.
The draw was one of 24 Lotto draws that amounted to over $15m in the past 10 months.
Lotto spokeswoman Emilia Mazur said the company sees an "incremental sales increase" draw on draw each time a draw is not won and the jackpot increases.
"Once the jackpot is over $20-$25 million, we start to see even more players coming into the game," she said.