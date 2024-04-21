A Lotto ticket bought in Te Kauwhata has earned its buyer more than $85,000.

A Lotto ticket bought in Te Kauwhata has earned its buyer more than $85,000.

A Waikato Lotto player has struck it lucky in Saturday night’s draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at New World Te Kauwhata, was one of only three second division winners, each picking up $85,809.

With only three winners this weekend the prize has ballooned from last week’s amount of $21,080.

The other winning second division tickets were sold at Four Square Ashhurst Village and online to an Auckland MyLotto player.

One lucky player from Whangārei won $1 million with Lotto first division.

The winning ticket was sold at Woolworths Regent in Whangārei.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

The winning numbers from Saturday night were 5 23 26 30 32 33 with Bonus 19 and Powerball 10. Strike was 5 30 26 23.

Last week several Waikato Lotto players struck it lucky in Saturday night’s draw.

Two players won a share of $1 million, each picking up $166,667 with first division Lotto.

Both winning tickets were bought online in Waikato via MyLotto.

Two other Waikato players were among 26 second division winners, each picking up $21,080.







