A Whangārei Lotto player woke up $1 million richer after Saturday's draw.

A lucky Lotto player from Whangārei won $1 million with Lotto First Division in Saturday’s draw. The winning ticket was sold at Woolworths Regent in Whangārei. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, for which the jackpot will be $6 million. Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000. The winning numbers were: 05, 23, 26, 30, 32, 33 Bonus 19 Powerball 10.

Kerikeri crash

Kerikeri firefighters responded to a crash in which a car drove through the intersection of Pa Rd and Inlet Rd and into a drain on Sunday morning. Fire chief Les Wasson said no one was injured, and believed the crash was caused by “inattention, foggy windows and a young inexperienced driver”.

Animal shelter

Whangārei District Council is building a new animal shelter on Kioreroa Rd to replace the existing dog pound, which is more than 30-years-old and struggling to meet welfare codes. The total project budget is nearly $6.7m.

Fenz open day

Fire and Emergency NZ is hosting a career firefighters’ open day at the Whangārei Fire Station on Mansfield Tce on Saturday, April 27. Learn about the professional side of firefighting and try out the physical pre-entry test. Book either a 9am or 12pm slot by emailing whangareirecruiting@fireandemergency.nz.

Māori art exhibition

Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi Gallery is exhibiting the Kiingi Tūheitia Portraiture Award 2023, part of a biennial national competition in which emerging Māori artists create portraits of their tūpuna [ancestors]. The awards and exhibition will showcase the talent and expertise of emerging Māori artists until August 11.

Weed management efforts

The Weed Action Native Habitat Restoration Trust - Whangārei Heads is calling on Whangārei District Council to include designated funding to Reotahi for weed management in the council’s Long-Term Plan. The group says $20,000 per year for 10 years is needed to support their efforts in the 60ha reserve.

New Health NZ measures

Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand has ordered an end to double shifts and imposed new limitations on replacing sick staff in wards during the day to save money. It is imposing 14 measures, outlined in an urgent letter to a health union in which it says it was clamping down because it could not go into the new financial year operating in deficit as it currently is.