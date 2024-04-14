Waikato players are sharing the first division $1 million prize.

Several Waikato Lotto players struck it lucky in Saturday night’s draw.

Two players won a share of $1 million, each picking up $166,667 with first division Lotto. Both winning tickets were bought online in Waikato via MyLotto.

The other winning tickets were bought at Waimauku Minimart in Waimauku, Pacific Superette in Auckland, Pak’nSave Ormiston in Auckland, and online via MyLotto in Carterton. The Carterton winner also won a whopping $30m from first division Powerball as well as the $166,667.

Two other Waikato players were among 26 second division winners, each picking up $21,080.

The winning Waikato tickets were bought at Paper Plus Whitianga and online in Waikato via MyLotto.

The other winning second division tickets were sold in Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Feilding, Waikanae, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, Timaru, Dunedin and Invercargill.

Four also won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $30,890.

Those tickets were sold at Mobil Constellation Drive in Auckland and Woolworths Timaru North, and online via MyLotto in Gisborne and Wellington.

Strike Four has rolled over and will be $800,000 on Wednesday night.

The winning numbers in Saturday night’s draw were 11 14 20 31 33 36 with Bonus 26 and Powerball 2. Strike! was 14 20 33 31.

Last Wednesday a Waikato player won $12,697 in second division Lotto. The ticket was bought online via MyLotto. Another player also won $12,697 with a ticket bought at Reporoa Foodmarket.