Waikato Lotto players are in the money, including one who has won a third share of $1 million in Saturday night’s draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at Fresh Choice Ngāruawāhia, takes home $333,333.

One lucky player who bought their ticket from the Halfway Store in Whakatane has won $8.3 million after winning Powerball first division.

The other first division winning ticket was bought at Ngaio Supermarket in Wellington.

Meanwhile another Waikato player is more than $19,000 better off after winning second division in Saturday night’s draw.

The ticket, which was bought online, was one of 14 second division winners in the draw, each picking up a prize of $19,470.

Two second division winners also won Powerball, taking their winnings to $28,219. The Powerball winners were sold at Southmall Lotto Kiosk in Auckland and at Kamo Lotto in Whangārei.

Strike Four was not won, and will be worth $500,000 in Wednesday night’s draw.

Last night’s Lotto results were: 13, 35, 37, 31, 16, 33, with 19 for the bonus ball, and 9 for Powerball.

Last week MyLotto players in Hamilton and Thames-Coromandel won $13,261 in second division.

Meanwhile, a Hamilton couple has been living “in a dream” since taking out $8.3 million in Powerball earlier this month.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said they found out the morning after the draw.

“I was having my coffee and reading through some work emails when I came across an email from Lotto NZ saying I’d won a prize,” the man said.

“I jumped on to the MyLotto App to check my ticket, but didn’t actually see the numbers line up because I was too busy drinking my coffee.”

When he looked back at the ticket, he said it had $8.3 million written across the top, which he thought was $8333 at first glance.

“To be fair, I was pretty happy with that!

“I called my partner over to have a look, and she thought it was $8333, too.”

After closer inspection, the pair realised it was a lot more than they had expected.

“We were shocked and thought it was too good to be true, but when we looked online and saw someone in Hamilton had won $8.3 million, we realised we had really won,” he said.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

