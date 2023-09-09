Waikato players struck it lucky in Saturday night's draw. Photo / Michael Bradley

Three Waikato players struck it lucky with second division tickets in Saturday night’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Ngātea, Countdown Te Awamutu and online to a Hamilton MyLotto player.

There were 13 lucky second division players overall, each winning $20,729, with two of those also picking up Powerball second division, taking their prize to $29,560 each.

The Powerball winning tickets were in Manukau and Selwyn.

Meanwhile, an Auckland MyLotto player won $1 million in Lotto first division.

Powerball was not struck and rolls over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot will be $6 million.

A Greymouth Strike player won $600,000 with Strike Four.

The winning numbers were 4 8 17 24 32 37 with bonus 12 and Powerball 1. Strike was 37 8 4 24.

There were also at least six Waikato winners of Lotto’s Father’s Day promotion, drawn on Saturday night. Winning locations were Hamilton (x2), Huntly, Morrinsville, Waikato and Matamata. Each winner picks up $10,000.

Meanwhile, three Waikato Lotto players were more than $20,000 better off after Wednesday night’s draw.

The winning Waikato tickets were sold at Paper Plus Morrinsville, New World Te Rapa, and on MyLotto.

It was the second winning second division ticket sold at Paper Plus Morrinsville in days.