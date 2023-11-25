Lotto Powerball results: One lucky player takes home $8.3 million prize

Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

One lucky Lotto player has won $8.3 million in tonight’s draw.

The win is made up of Powerball’s $8m , plus a one-third share of Division One’s million dollars. The winning ticket was bought from the Halfway Store in Whakatane.

Two other tickets without the Powerball Number each one $333,333. They were bought from Ngaio Supermarket in Wellington and Fresh Choice Ngāruawāhia.

Tonight’s results are: 13, 35, 37, 31, 16, 33, with 19 for the bonus ball, and 9 for Powerball.

Strike Four was not won tonight, and will be worth $500,000 in Wednesday night’s draw.

The wins tonight follow 15 players each taking home $13,261 from the Second Division prize pot on Wednesday evening and others each from Wellington and Auckland winning $500,000 from the First Division pool.

Last Saturday night’s draw saw 13 players win the Second Divison prize, with each netting $18,797, while one also hit the Powerball jackpot winning them $34,322 in total.

Meanwhile, a Hamilton couple has been living “in a dream” since taking out $8.3 million in Powerball on Saturday, November 11.

‘Too good to be true’ say winners

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said they found out the morning after the draw.

“We were shocked and thought it was too good to be true, but when we looked online and saw someone in Hamilton had won $8.3 million, we realised we had really won,” they said.

While tonight’s $8.3m win isn’t the largest Lotto prize claimed this year, it is sure to be life-changing.

‘I couldn’t breathe’ woman says of shock win

A couple from Christchurch won $33.5m in June, leaving their prize unclaimed for over a week as their ticket went hidden inside a sock drawer.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were overwhelmed by the magnitude of the win and needed time to process it before coming forward.

The woman said she had been busy doing chores on the night of the draw, and so it wasn’t until quite late that she decided to check her ticket.

“I had been busy doing a few things, and then I thought I may as well check my ticket before I went to bed.

“I looked the numbers up online and started checking each line of the ticket.

“The winning line was right at the bottom, and the numbers just sort of jumped out at me – all of them,” she said.

“I couldn’t breathe at first – I was almost hyperventilating.”

The first Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023 was an Aucklander who netted $23.5m in January while one player in Lower Hutt won over $24.2m in October.

Another winner in Paraparaumu claimed a $37m jackpot in August, and spoke to the Herald after her win saying she had only gone to the supermarket to buy a chocolate bar and picked up her lucky Lotto ticket on a whim.















