Two Waikato players are in the money after winning Lotto second division in Wednesday night’s draw.

The winning tickets were bought online by MyLotto players in Hamilton and Thames-Coromandel.

There were 15 second division winners, each picking up a prize of $13,261.

Meanwhile, players from Auckland and Wellington have each won $500,000 with Lotto first division.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday with a jackpot of $8 million.

Strike Four has rolled over and will be $300,000.

Meanwhile, a Hamilton couple has been living “in a dream” since taking out $8.3 million in Powerball last weekend.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said they found out the morning after the draw.

“We were shocked and thought it was too good to be true, but when we looked online and saw someone in Hamilton had won $8.3 million, we realised we had really won.”

The couple bought their ticket on MyLotto.

