Powerball was not struck and will roll over to $23 million for Wednesday night’s draw.

Four punters each won $250,000 after splitting Lotto’s first division draw.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to three players from Auckland and one from Napier.

A Lotto Strike player from Auckland won $500,000 with Strike Four.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 25, 30, 10, 4, 40, 2 - with 11 as the bonus and 9 as the Powerball.

Last week three Waikato Lotto players were in the money after Wednesday night’s draw.

The players were among 15 second division winners each taking home $19,374.

The winning Waikato tickets were bought at Pak N Save Thames, Dinsdale Lotto & Stationery and online via MyLotto (Hamilton).

Seven lucky Kiwis shared the top prize in last month’s $50m Powerball draw.

Each took $7.2m in the must-be-won draw on June 8, including one couple who only claimed their prize last week.

“Because we don’t buy tickets all the time, we usually only check our tickets when we remember to – we weren’t in a rush,” said the winning man.

A couple of weeks passed, and the man remembered the ticket, which was in his wife’s handbag for safekeeping. He dug it out and scanned it using the MyLotto App.

“The app told me I’d won a major prize and to take the ticket to a Lotto store. I wasn’t sure how much I’d won … but I had a feeling that it was a big amount.”

The man stashed their ticket back in his wife’s handbag so they could check it when they went grocery shopping the next day.

Before doing the shopping, they took their winning ticket to the Lotto counter.

“They told us we had won $7m – we were so excited,” he said.

Other Powerball jackpots won since then include $4.5m won by a MyLotto player in Waikato on June 12 and $5.5m won on June 19 by a physical ticket bought in Waitara.



