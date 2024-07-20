Advertisement
Lotto: $20 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs

Cherie Howie
By
2 mins to read
Scott Brown loaned $10 for petrol to a Napier woman who hours later won Lotto. Reporter Michaela Gower / Video Warren Buckland

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning 16 average Auckland houses, buying five new Ferrari Portofinos or asking Kylie Jenner to endorse your brand to her 398 million Instagram followers half a dozen times, get ready for tonight’s Lotto jackpot.

One Kiwi could be $20 million richer after Lotto’s Powerball jackpot is drawn at 8pm tonight.

Strike Four has also rolled over from Wednesday and will be $500,000 tonight.

The influence of Kylie Jenner - pictured on her Bombardier Global 7500 with her daughter Stormi - doesn't come cheap. Photo / @kyliejenner Instagram
And not to worry about a different kind of strike - the one caused by US cybersecurity company Crowdstrike, whose routine update sparked a global IT crisis overnight - tonight’s draw would go ahead as normal, a Lotto spokeswoman told the Herald.

“We’re fine. Our gaming system and our retail system is not affected.”

Seven lucky Kiwis shared the top prize in last month’s $50m Powerball draw.

You could buy 16 average houses in Auckland with your $20m Lotto winnings. Photo / Doug Sherring
Each took $7.2m in the must-be-won draw on June 8, including one couple who only claimed their prize last week.

“Because we don’t buy tickets all the time, we usually only check our tickets when we remember to – we weren’t in a rush,” said the winning man.

A couple of weeks passed, and the man remembered the ticket, which was in his wife’s handbag for safekeeping. He dug it out and scanned it using the MyLotto App.

“The app told me I’d won a major prize and to take the ticket to a Lotto store. I wasn’t sure how much I’d won … but I had a feeling that it was a big amount.”

The man stashed their ticket back in his wife’s handbag so they could check it when they went grocery shopping the next day.

Before doing the shopping, they took their winning ticket to the Lotto counter.

“They told us we had won $7m – we were so excited,” he said.

Other Powerball jackpots won since then include $4.5m won by a MyLotto player in Waikato on June 12 and $5.5m won on June 19 by a physical ticket bought in Waitara.

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.

