If you’ve ever dreamed of owning 16 average Auckland houses, buying five new Ferrari Portofinos or asking Kylie Jenner to endorse your brand to her 398 million Instagram followers half a dozen times, get ready for tonight’s Lotto jackpot.
One Kiwi could be $20 million richer after Lotto’s Powerball jackpot is drawn at 8pm tonight.
Strike Four has also rolled over from Wednesday and will be $500,000 tonight.
And not to worry about a different kind of strike - the one caused by US cybersecurity company Crowdstrike, whose routine update sparked a global IT crisis overnight - tonight’s draw would go ahead as normal, a Lotto spokeswoman told the Herald.