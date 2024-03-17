Melissa Nightingale headed over to the Wainuiomata Woolworths supermarket, which sold the winning $24m Lotto ticket, and asks shoppers how they think the money could be spent. Video / Mark Mitchell

A Waikato Lotto player has struck it lucky in Saturday night’s draw.

The player, who bought their ticket online through MyLotto, was one of 14 second division winners, each picking up $19,281.

Two second division players also won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $28,159.

The other second division-winning tickets were sold in Whangārei, Auckland, Tauranga, Pāpāmoa, Palmerston North, Paraparaumu, Christchurch, Canterbury, Timaru and Wyndham.

Meanwhile, two players from Auckland and Christchurch have each won $500,000 with Lotto first division in Saturday’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Albany in Auckland and Pak’nSave Moorhouse in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $1 million on Wednesday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins first division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Last Wednesday a Hamilton player won a third share of $1 million, splitting the first division prize with two Auckland players.

The player, who bought their ticket at Glenview Centre Lotto and Post in Hamilton, and two online MyLotto players from Auckland each won $333.333.

Also on Wednesday, a player who bought their ticket at Countdown Huntly won second division Powerball, picking up a prize of $32,677.

It was the second slice of Lotto luck for Huntly last week. At the weekend a player who bought their ticket at The Bookshop and Lotto in Huntly was one of 10 second division winners, each picking up $24,441.

