Melissa Nightingale headed over to the Wainuiomata Woolworths supermarket, which sold the winning $24m Lotto ticket, and asks shoppers how they think the money could be spent. Video / Mark Mitchell

A Waikato Lotto player has struck it lucky in last night’s draw - splitting the first division $1 million prize three ways with two Auckland players.

The player, who bought their ticket at Glenview Centre Lotto and Post in Hamilton, and two online MyLotto players from Auckland each won $333.333.

Meanwhile, a player who bought their ticket at Countdown Huntly has won second division Powerball, picking up a prize of $32,677.

It was the second slice of Lotto luck for Huntly this week. At the weekend a player who bought their ticket at The Bookshop and Lotto in Huntly was one of 10 second division winners, each picking up $24,441.

Last night’s draw had 10 second division winners including the one Powerball winner. The second division winners, including one online MyLotto player from Hamilton, picked up $20,110 each.

First division Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Read more Lotto results news here

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 5 15 23 24 30 36 with Bonus 34 and Powerball 8. Strike! was 15 5 24 36.

Last Wednesday a player who bought their ticket at Kihikihi Bookshop, was one of 10 second-division winners, each picking up $18,910.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



