A Waikato Lotto player struck it lucky in last night’s draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at Kihikihi Bookshop, was one of 10 second-division winners, each picking up $18,910.

There were no first-division winners last night.

The other second-division winners were from Auckland, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Porirua, Tasman and Invercargill.

Powerball and Strike both rolled over, meaning a combined prize pool of $6.3 million is up for grabs on Saturday.

The Powerball jackpot will be $5m.

Lotto first division will be $1m and Strike Four will be $300,000 on Saturday.

Last week, a Hamilton player, who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, was one of two Powerball second division winners, each picking up $30,242.

And the previous weekend, two Waikato Lotto players struck it lucky.

The pair were two of 10 second-division prizewinners, each winning $27,947.

