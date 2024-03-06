A Waikato Lotto player struck it lucky in last night’s draw.
The player, who bought their ticket at Kihikihi Bookshop, was one of 10 second-division winners, each picking up $18,910.
There were no first-division winners last night.
The other second-division winners were from Auckland, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Porirua, Tasman and Invercargill.
Powerball and Strike both rolled over, meaning a combined prize pool of $6.3 million is up for grabs on Saturday.
The Powerball jackpot will be $5m.
Lotto first division will be $1m and Strike Four will be $300,000 on Saturday.
Last week, a Hamilton player, who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, was one of two Powerball second division winners, each picking up $30,242.
And the previous weekend, two Waikato Lotto players struck it lucky.
The pair were two of 10 second-division prizewinners, each winning $27,947.
