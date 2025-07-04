A sole bar worker had a gun pointed at them during a robbery in Hamilton.
Police are investigating the armed robbery at a Liverpool St bar about 1.40pm on June 28.
Two men armed came into the bar and pointed a gun at the sole worker and demanded
