A sole bar worker had a gun pointed at them during a robbery in Hamilton.

Police are investigating the armed robbery at a Liverpool St bar about 1.40pm on June 28.

Two men armed came into the bar and pointed a gun at the sole worker and demanded cash before leaving in a stolen vehicle, police said today.

The car was then dumped on Islington St and the men fled in a waiting Toyota Surf which was later dumped in Te Awamutu.

Both vehicles have been recovered by police and were undergoing forensic testing.