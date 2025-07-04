Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Hamilton bar robbery: Gunmen flee in stolen vehicles, police investigate

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Live: PM Christopher Luxon speaks to media.

A sole bar worker had a gun pointed at them during a robbery in Hamilton.

Police are investigating the armed robbery at a Liverpool St bar about 1.40pm on June 28.

Two men armed came into the bar and pointed a gun at the sole worker and demanded

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News