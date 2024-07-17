The $17 million Lotto Powerball jackpot has gone unstruck, rolling over to Saturday where it jumps to $20 million.

Last night’s numbers were 13, 6, 34, 7, 33 and 31. The bonus ball was 20 and the Powerball was 5.

One Aucklander is $1 million richer after striking Lotto’s first division prize. The winning ticket was bought on MyLotto.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Waikato Lotto player is more than $20,000 better off after the weekend’s draw.

A player who bought their ticket at Four Square Te Aroha was one of 15 second division winners in Saturday night’s draw, each picking up $21,952.

The previous weekend a Waikato player won a share of the first division $1 million prize.

The player, who bought their ticket at Paper Plus Ōtorohanga, was one of three big winners, each taking home $333,333.

Three Waikato MyLotto players, two from Hamilton and one from the wider region, won second division Lotto in that weekend’s draw.

There were 31 second division winners who each won $9800. Two players won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $20,024.

The previous week two Waikato Lotto outlets sold double winners.

Bin Inn Hamilton East and Praters Four Square in Taupō both sold two second division-winning tickets.

A Waikato MyLotto player was also among the 14 second division winners, each picking up $19,817.



