The potentially lucky numbers are in for tonight’s Lotto Powerball, with $17 million up for grabs.
Tonight’s numbers are 13, 6, 34, 7, 33 and 31. The bonus ball is 20 and the Powerball is 5.
It comes after one person pocketed $1m from Lotto Division One and two people shared the $500,000 Strike prize in Saturday’s draw.
A Lotto spokesperson said the First Division winner was from Hastings and bought their ticket on MyLotto.
The two players who each took home $250,000 from Strike were on the Mainland, one buying their ticket from Woolworths Church Corner in Christchurch and the other buying theirs from Woolworths Greymouth.
One of the children of a winning couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said the family had a meeting to share the happy news.
“They’ve slowly been doing bits on the house, and now they can afford to finish the renovations,” the child said about the winning parents.
“We really want them to do something for themselves though. They’ve been talking about a special overseas trip for a long time and now they can do that, it will be amazing for them,” said another of the children.
It took the family two weeks to find out they had won first prize.
“Because we don’t buy tickets all the time, we usually only check our tickets when we remember to – we weren’t in a rush,” said the winning man.
A couple of weeks passed, and the man remembered the ticket, which was in his wife’s handbag for safekeeping. He dug it out and scanned it using the MyLotto App.
“The app told me I’d won a major prize and to take the ticket to a Lotto store. I wasn’t sure how much I’d won … but I had a feeling that it was a big amount.”
The man stashed their ticket back in his wife’s handbag so they could check it when they went grocery shopping the next day. Before doing the shopping, they took their winning ticket to the Lotto counter.
“They told us we had won $7m – we were so excited,” he said.
Other Powerball jackpots won since then include $4.5m won by a MyLotto player in Waikato on June 12 and $5.5m won on June 19 by a physical ticket bought in Waitara.