Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Lotto results: Ōtorohanga player wins share of $1 million

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Melissa Nightingale headed over to the Wainuiomata Woolworths supermarket, which sold the winning $24m Lotto ticket, and asks shoppers how they think the money could be spent. Video / Mark Mitchell

A Waikato Lotto player has won a share of the $1 million first division prize in the weekend’s draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at Paper Plus Ōtorohanga, was one of three big winners, each taking home $333,333.

The other winning tickets were bought at Dawson Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Dunedin.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Three Waikato MyLotto players, two from Hamilton and one from the wider region, won second division Lotto in the weekend draw.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There were 31 second division winners who each won $9800. Two players won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $20,024.

The winning Powerball tickets were sold at Four Square Parakai and The Paper Trail in Foxton.

The Paper Trail sold 10 second division-winning tickets in the weekend draw.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The other winning tickets were sold in Kaitāia, Whangārei, Orewa, Parakai, Auckland, Tauranga, Hastings, Upper Hutt, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch and Mosgiel.

Meanwhile, a Strike player from Christchurch won $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Ferry Road.

A week ago two Waikato Lotto outlets sold double winners.

Bin Inn Hamilton East and Praters Four Square in Taupō both sold two second division-winning tickets.

A Waikato MyLotto player was also among the 14 second division winners, each picking up $19,817.

Two Waikato Lotto players also struck it lucky in the previous Wednesday night’s draw.

The players were two of 17 second division winners, each picking up $12,438 for having five numbers plus the Bonus.

The winners were a Waikato MyLotto online player and a player who bought their ticket at Pak N Save Taupō.

Meanwhile, a Waikato player who bought their ticket online via MyLotto was one of four first division winners the previous weekend, each winning a quarter share of the $1 million prize.

Two Hamilton players were among 17 second division winners, each winning $15,383.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The winning Waikato tickets were sold at Glenview Food Centre and Woolworths Te Rapa.



Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News