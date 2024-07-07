There were 31 second division winners who each won $9800. Two players won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $20,024.

The winning Powerball tickets were sold at Four Square Parakai and The Paper Trail in Foxton.

The Paper Trail sold 10 second division-winning tickets in the weekend draw.

The other winning tickets were sold in Kaitāia, Whangārei, Orewa, Parakai, Auckland, Tauranga, Hastings, Upper Hutt, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch and Mosgiel.

Meanwhile, a Strike player from Christchurch won $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Ferry Road.

A week ago two Waikato Lotto outlets sold double winners.

Bin Inn Hamilton East and Praters Four Square in Taupō both sold two second division-winning tickets.

A Waikato MyLotto player was also among the 14 second division winners, each picking up $19,817.

Two Waikato Lotto players also struck it lucky in the previous Wednesday night’s draw.

The players were two of 17 second division winners, each picking up $12,438 for having five numbers plus the Bonus.

The winners were a Waikato MyLotto online player and a player who bought their ticket at Pak N Save Taupō.

Meanwhile, a Waikato player who bought their ticket online via MyLotto was one of four first division winners the previous weekend, each winning a quarter share of the $1 million prize.

Two Hamilton players were among 17 second division winners, each winning $15,383.

The winning Waikato tickets were sold at Glenview Food Centre and Woolworths Te Rapa.







