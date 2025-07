Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Emergency services are at a serious crash south of Te Kuiti.

Police said a two-vehicle crash was reported around 11.30am and State Highway 3 is closed north of Pukenui Rd.

“Motorists should avoid the area and expect significant delays.

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.”