Lotto results: Waikato outlets sell double winners

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Two Waikato Lotto outlets sold double winners at the weekend.

Bin Inn Hamilton East and Praters Four Square in Taupō both sold two second division-winning tickets.

A Waikato MyLotto player was also among the 14 second division winners, each picking up $19,817.

Other second division winners were from Auckland, Henderson, Franklin, Kawerau, Whakatāne, Wairoa, Christchurch and Otautau.

A Christchurch MyLotto player also won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $37,860.

Meanwhile, a Taranaki player won $400,000 with Strike Four.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Stratford.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Two Waikato Lotto players also struck it lucky in last Wednesday night’s draw.

The players were two of 17 second division winners, each picking up $12,438 for having five numbers plus the Bonus.

The winners were a Waikato MyLotto online player and a player who bought their ticket at Pak N Save Taupō.

Meanwhile, a Waikato player who bought their ticket online via MyLotto was one of four first division winners last weekend, each winning a quarter share of the $1 million prize.

Two Hamilton players were among 17 second division winners, each winning $15,383.

The winning Waikato tickets were sold at Glenview Food Centre and Woolworths Te Rapa.

The previous Wednesday a player who bought their ticket at New World Te Kuiti was one of 12 second division winners, each picking up $17,786.

And on the previous Saturday two Hamilton players were second division Lotto winners.

A ticket sold at Woolworths Dinsdale won its holder $19,356, while a ticket bought online via MyLotto was a second division Powerball winner, taking the prize to $24,870.

Earlier last month a Waikato punter became $4.5 million richer after striking the Lotto Powerball jackpot.

And a Lotto ticket bought in Hamilton was one of the big winners in last month’s $50 million must-be-won draw.

Seven players each won a $7.18 million share in the Powerball jackpot draw. There were no first division Powerball winners so the prize went to second division Powerball winners.

One of those tickets was sold at Shop Rite Dairy in Maeroa, Hamilton.


